Goldman Sachs Group's (NYSE:GS) Dividend Will Be $3.00

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $3.00 per share on the 28th of March. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Goldman Sachs Group's Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Goldman Sachs Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 36.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:GS Historic Dividend January 19th 2025

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $2.20 total annually to $12.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Goldman Sachs Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Goldman Sachs Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Goldman Sachs Group's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that investors should take into consideration. Is Goldman Sachs Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

