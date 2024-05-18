Goldman Sachs Group Insiders Sell US$25m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

In the last year, many The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Financial Officer, Denis Coleman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$394 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$468. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 27% of Denis Coleman's holding.

Insiders in Goldman Sachs Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Goldman Sachs Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Goldman Sachs Group. In total, insiders sold US$15m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Goldman Sachs Group insiders own about US$767m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Goldman Sachs Group Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Goldman Sachs Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Goldman Sachs Group. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

