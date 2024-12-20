Is Goldman Sachs Group (GS) a Cheap NYSE Stock to Invest in Now?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Cheap NYSE Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) stands against other cheap NYSE stocks to invest in now.
The stock market appears poised for another year of impressive returns, likely extending into 2025. However, concerns about high valuations persist. To gain insight into this, Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at NYU Stern School of Business, recently joined CNBC’s ‘Closing Bell’ on December 14. Damodaran recognized that it’s tough to keep up after two years of returns over 25%. He mentioned that if the market stays stable until the end of the year, it would be similar to the high points seen in the 1950s and mid-1970s. However, he was doubtful about being able to keep this strong performance going, as it’s challenging to continue rising after such big gains.
When asked if the market is overvalued, Damodaran said that while prices are high, they haven’t reached the level of a bubble yet. He compared the current situation to the late 1990s but clarified that he doesn’t plan to sell all his investments. Instead, he is hesitant to invest cash right away because staying in cash might mean losing out on potential gains. He also mentioned that while there may be limited growth in price-to-earnings ratios in 2025, there could still be good returns due to better-than-expected earnings growth from new government policies. Damodaran believes that a return of 8% to 10% would be satisfactory for him, as he prioritizes preserving wealth over aiming for very high returns.
The US stock market currently presents a mixed valuation picture. According to Morningstar, Large growth stocks have experienced significant price appreciation. However, their current valuations may not fully reflect the inherent risks associated with high growth expectations and potential competition. Consumer defensive stocks tend to be less volatile during economic downturns, but the current valuations may be inflated due to a perceived safe-haven status. Utilities may be currently overvalued relative to their historical performance and future earnings potential as interest rates rise. The industrial sector may be overvalued due to concerns about potential economic slowdowns and rising input costs, although some sub-sectors may offer value.
Conversely, the communication services sector may present attractive opportunities for investors. While facing challenges such as increased competition and regulatory scrutiny, certain companies within this sector may be undervalued relative to their long-term growth prospects. The energy sector has experienced significant volatility in recent years. However, with increasing global energy demand and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, certain segments of the energy sector may be undervalued at current prices.
Markets are constantly evolving, influenced by various factors such as economic growth, interest rates, and geopolitical events. Damodaran’s insights reflect a cautious view of market prospects heading into 2025, emphasizing careful investment strategies amid high valuations.
We sifted through the Finviz stock screener to compile a list of the top NYSE-listed stocks. We then selected the 10 stocks with a forward P/E ratio under 15 that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q3 2024.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)
Current Forward P/E as of December 16: 14.24
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 72
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) is a global financial services firm that offers a range of services to a diverse client base. Its key business segments include investment banking, institutional client services, investing and lending, and investment management. It’s known for its expertise in complex financial transactions and its significant influence on global financial markets.
The company’s Asset and Wealth Management (AWM) division is growing significantly. Under AWM, assets under supervision reached a record high of $3.1 trillion, driven by consistent long-term net inflows of $29 billion, marking the 27th consecutive quarter of positive long-term net inflows. Management and other fees, along with private banking and lending revenues, combined to reach a record $3.4 billion, representing a 9% year-over-year increase. It also raised over $50 billion in alternative assets year-to-date, exceeding expectations.
The AWM division’s financial performance is reflected in its improving profitability. Pre-tax margins have increased meaningfully and are currently in line with the company’s mid-20s target. This demonstrates Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (NYSE:GS) commitment to investing in future growth initiatives.
Ariel Appreciation Fund stated the following regarding The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:
“Shares of global investment bank, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), also rose in the period following solid earnings results, highlighted by strength in fixed income, currencies 1 Sindreu, Jon. “The Second Quarter Split the Market.” The Wall Street Journal, July 1, 2024, p. B9. and commodities (FICC) as well as equities trading and better-than-expected investment banking fees. Meanwhile, GS continues to successfully execute on its strategic initiatives to improve the overall return of the company. It is right sizing headcount and narrowing its ambitions in consumer strategy through divestitures and working to improve profitability in Platform Solutions by 2025. With the possibility of increased capital requirements from its regulators, GS plans to reign in buybacks over the short-term but maintain its dividend. Looking ahead, we continue to view the near and long-term outlook for Goldman as attractive, given favorable business trends, continued positive momentum on strategic initiatives and active expense/capital management programs.”
Overall, GS ranks 9th on our list of cheap NYSE stocks to invest in now. While we acknowledge the growth potential of GS, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold great promise for delivering high returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than GS but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
