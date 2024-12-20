Is Goldman Sachs Group (GS) a Cheap NYSE Stock to Invest in Now?

We recently published a list of 10 Cheap NYSE Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) stands against other cheap NYSE stocks to invest in now.

The stock market appears poised for another year of impressive returns, likely extending into 2025. However, concerns about high valuations persist. To gain insight into this, Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at NYU Stern School of Business, recently joined CNBC’s ‘Closing Bell’ on December 14. Damodaran recognized that it’s tough to keep up after two years of returns over 25%. He mentioned that if the market stays stable until the end of the year, it would be similar to the high points seen in the 1950s and mid-1970s. However, he was doubtful about being able to keep this strong performance going, as it’s challenging to continue rising after such big gains.

When asked if the market is overvalued, Damodaran said that while prices are high, they haven’t reached the level of a bubble yet. He compared the current situation to the late 1990s but clarified that he doesn’t plan to sell all his investments. Instead, he is hesitant to invest cash right away because staying in cash might mean losing out on potential gains. He also mentioned that while there may be limited growth in price-to-earnings ratios in 2025, there could still be good returns due to better-than-expected earnings growth from new government policies. Damodaran believes that a return of 8% to 10% would be satisfactory for him, as he prioritizes preserving wealth over aiming for very high returns.

The US stock market currently presents a mixed valuation picture. According to Morningstar, Large growth stocks have experienced significant price appreciation. However, their current valuations may not fully reflect the inherent risks associated with high growth expectations and potential competition. Consumer defensive stocks tend to be less volatile during economic downturns, but the current valuations may be inflated due to a perceived safe-haven status. Utilities may be currently overvalued relative to their historical performance and future earnings potential as interest rates rise. The industrial sector may be overvalued due to concerns about potential economic slowdowns and rising input costs, although some sub-sectors may offer value.

Conversely, the communication services sector may present attractive opportunities for investors. While facing challenges such as increased competition and regulatory scrutiny, certain companies within this sector may be undervalued relative to their long-term growth prospects. The energy sector has experienced significant volatility in recent years. However, with increasing global energy demand and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, certain segments of the energy sector may be undervalued at current prices.

