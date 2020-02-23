The Golden State Warriors CFO wants more women in the C-Suite

The NBA is one of the most diverse leagues in U.S. professional sports, but Golden State Warriors CFO Jennifer Cabalquinto wants this to expand beyond the court — with more women in the C-suite.

“When I started, there were only two CFOs that were women [in the league],” she says. “Now it’s my seventh season, we've actually got five. So real progress is being made. But, I have to say, I think a lot of it is I didn't even know that there was a career in sports,” she told Yahoo Finance’s On the Move.

Cabalquinto thinks more needs to be done to raise awareness for women that “there’s a business outside of the field or in the arena” in the league as well as in other typically male-dominated industries.

“It's been proven that diversity is great for business. We bring a different perspective, we bring different experience. A lot of decisions in the household are made by women. And so women understanding how businesses are driven is critical,” she said.

“Diversity is not just about gender, or you know, ethnicity, it really is diversity of thought as well. And so I think the league really understands that and has really been championing bringing different perspectives throughout all the facets of the league.”

