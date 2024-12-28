Is Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) One of the Best Marine Shipping Stocks to Buy According to Analysts?

In This Article:
Marine shipping is a critical component of the global economy, responsible for transporting approximately 80% of the world’s trade by volume. This industry serves as the backbone of international commerce by facilitating the movement of raw materials, manufactured goods, and energy resources across continents. The maritime shipping industry continues to face significant challenges as geopolitical tensions and security threats escalate in key shipping routes. Shipping companies have been forced to reconsider their routes, with many opting to divert vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, significantly increasing fuel costs and delivery times. These disruptions have far-reaching economic consequences, affecting supply chains and global trade.
Years of Challenges
In an interview with CNBC on November 27, Adrian Beciri, CEO of Ducat Maritime said that marine shipping has faced a series of setbacks over the years, including the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, hyperinflation, manpower shortages, and the aftermath of conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East, including the blockage of the Suez Canal. These events have compounded the issues within the marine shipping sector and continue to affect the industry.
Beciri highlighted the intrinsic difficulties of the shipping sector, particularly the demanding nature of the work, coupled with economic challenges that have contributed to a labor shortage in the shipping industry, a problem that is often overlooked by the broader market. The CEO also expressed concerns about the potential impact of the president-elect’s announcement of new tariffs on several countries, which could further complicate supply chains and necessitate a shift towards regional or zonal trading blocks. Such a shift could disrupt the historical patterns of international trade, which are based on the comparative advantages of large nations and the principles of free trade. Looking ahead, Beciri emphasized the importance of stable and consistent markets and policies to foster long-term investments and adjustments within the industry. He called for a conducive environment that would allow firms to make significant investments.
Despite the mounting challenges faced by the maritime shipping industry, it remains an indispensable pillar of global trade.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 10 best marine shipping stocks to buy according to analysts, we used Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find marine shipping companies with a market cap of over $500 million as of December 24. From that list, we narrowed our choices to 10 stocks that analysts see the most upside to. We also included the number of hedge fund holders for these companies, which was sourced from Insider Monkey’s Hedge Fund database as of Q3 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of analysts’ average upside potential, as of December 24.
Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)
Upside Potential: 53.73%
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 18
Stock Price as of December 24: $8.97
Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is one of the world’s largest owners and operators of Capesize and Panamax vessels, primarily engaged in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company is the largest listed owner in the Capesize ships segment.
Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is positioning itself to capitalize on the long-term growth in tonne-mile demand, particularly in the Capesize segment. The company assumes that new iron ore projects in Guinea and Brazil will replace Australian volumes and result in triple sailing distance to Asia. The Simandou iron ore mine in Guinea, is expected to ramp up production from Q4 2025. Additionally, Brazil’s ongoing expansion projects will add around 50 million tonnes of annual export capacity. This would significantly boost tonne-mile demand for Capesizes. The company’s strong market position in Brazil and fleet composition will allow it to capitalize on these opportunities and ensure sustained growth in earnings and cash flow.
Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is also committed to maintaining a modern and efficient fleet to meet the evolving demands of the global shipping market. In Q3, the company sold one older Panamax and an older Newcastlemax vessel at attractive prices, continuing its strategy of fleet renewal. Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is also investing in decarbonization and digitalization initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. In Q3, the company allocated $2.4 million to advanced navigation systems, energy-saving technologies, and data analytics tools. These initiatives not only align with the company’s commitment to sustainability but also contribute to cost savings and improved vessel performance.
Overall, GOGL ranks 8th on our list of best marine shipping stocks to buy according to analysts.
