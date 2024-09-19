Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN): This Vacation Stock Is A Good Addition To Your Portfolio Now

We recently compiled a list of the 13 Best Vacation Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) stands against the other vacation stocks.

In early 2024, The World Travel & Tourism Council projected a strong year for travel & tourism, with the sector’s global economic contribution expected to touch an all-time high of $11.1 trillion. As per the global tourism body’s 2024 Economic Impact Research (EIR), travel & tourism should be able to contribute an additional $770 billion over its previous record. WTTC anticipates that ~142 countries, of the 185 analysed, are expected to outperform previous national records.

WTTC forecasts a strong future for the next decade, characterized by healthy growth and unmatched career opportunities. By 2034, the sector is expected to supercharge the global economy with a staggering $16 trillion, accounting for ~11.4% of the entire economic landscape.

Travel and Vacationing in 2024 and Beyond

In 2024, the travel sector continues to break boundaries. Mastercard Economics Institute expects that this momentum will continue, with consumers prioritizing meaningful experiences and earmarking more of their budgets to travel.

Apart from air travel, cruise vacationing saw extraordinary growth, outpacing 2019 records. Through 1Q 2024, the US travel story was characterized by contrasting outbound and inbound dynamics. By November 2022, the US travelers vacationing overseas (excluding Canada and Mexico) outpaced 2019 levels. As of March 2024, the US travel overseas stood at ~20% above that level.

In comparison, the visitor traffic arrivals in the US from abroad were ~6% below 2019 levels as of March 2024. At this pace, the Economics Institute estimated that foreign passenger traffic in the US is expected to surpass 2019 levels later in 2024.

As per the Conference Board survey of consumer attitudes and buying plans in the US, the data as of April 2024 demonstrates that around 1 in 5 of the survey respondents expect to travel internationally in the upcoming 6 months. This was the record high since the survey began in February 1967. During this similar time in 2020, only 1 in every 20 Americans wanted to travel.

Recent Trends in Vacations

A big trend for 2024 remains the preference for experiential traveling over traditional celebrations for achieving some milestones. A recent survey demonstrated that ~40% of respondents continue to plan vacations for celebrating milestone occasions in 2024. One major shift in travel trends is the concept of a journey as the final destination. While travelers are seeking rail journeys along with epic boat trips, some travelers are opting for extended stopovers in certain destinations. This helps in turning layovers into small vacations.

The Cruise Lines International Association expects that ~82% of those who have cruised are expected to cruise again. The vacation rental market has been pegged at US$99.6 billion in 2023 and should be able to compound at more than 3% between 2024 and 2032 (as per Global Market Insights). This is expected on the back of elevated demand from the younger generation as they seek unique and authentic travel experiences. Notably, millennials and Gen Z are prioritizing experiences rather than material possessions, resulting in an increased demand for engaging and authentic travel.

Therefore, growth in the vacation rental market should stem from the increased use of online booking platforms, advancements in AI-driven property management technology, and the adoption of remote working.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is a US-based company, focusing on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) appears to be well-placed for a strong long-term outlook as the completion of major renovations in The STRAT, together with the opening of Atomic Golf, should fuel the company’s revenue and EBITDA. The company wrapped up the sale of the Distributed Gaming sector and Maryland Casino Resort in a bid to focus on its Nevada operations and enhance its margins. Moreover, the funds from divestitures were mainly deployed to significantly reduce the leverage and lower interest expenses.

The divestitures seem to be beneficial for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s shareholders over the long term. This is because the remaining sectors provide increased EBITDA margins as compared to the sold assets.

Progress was made in reducing reliance on OTAs as there was an increase in direct bookings. The company has not been considering selling its real estate at current cap rates and is waiting for a change in the interest rate environment. With consistent efforts to strengthen the balance sheet (repaying $750 million of debt via FCF and non-core asset sales), Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) plans to maintain both strategic and financial flexibility.

As per Wall Street, Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock has an average price target of $38.50. Notably, 11 out of the 912 hedge funds, which were part of Insider Monkey’s Q2 2024 database, had bought a stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Overall GDEN ranks 13th on our list of the best vacation stocks to buy. While we acknowledge the potential of GDEN as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe.

