New Gold Inc. (NGD): Among the Rising Penny Stocks to Invest In Now

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Best Rising Penny Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) stands against the other rising penny stocks.

Fed’s Rate Cut Sets the Stage for a Strong Q4

In an episode of Market Storylines on the Inside the Icehouse Podcast feed by Intercontinental Exchange, Jay Woods, Chief Global Strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, discussed Fed rate cuts and the Q4 outlook. Woods discussed the latest Fed rate cut and said that the market absorbed the rate cuts quite positively, with the S&P 500 reaching new all-time highs.

Woods mentioned that, historically, when markets hit new highs in September, the fourth quarter tends to perform well, especially in election years. As the fourth quarter approaches, he highlighted that sectors such as real estate, utilities, and industrials have led the market in the third quarter, while technology has lagged. However, it may rebound in Q4.

Woods also emphasized the importance of upcoming economic data, including the ISM manufacturing report, jobless claims, and the U.S. unemployment report, which will give insight into the labor market and the potential impact of the rate cuts.

Small and Mid-Cap Stocks Set for Major Gains

Ryan Dietrich, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, joined Yahoo Finance for an interview on September 29, where he expressed optimism about the stock market's future. He believes the rate cut was necessary and should have been smaller earlier.

He mentioned that the labor market is showing signs of slowing, with initial jobless claims at a four-month low, and forward earnings for the S&P 500 improving. However, he does not foresee a recession.

Dietrich highlighted that historically, rate cuts near market highs have been followed by strong market performance, with an average annual return of around 14%. He thinks the broader market could see 12-15% gains in the next year, while small and mid-cap stocks might outperform with over 20% returns. His firm is especially focused on mid-cap stocks, which tend to perform well after rate cuts.

While the upcoming election may cause some volatility, especially in October, Dietrich remains confident that markets will stabilize afterward, as they usually react better once uncertainty passes. He expects a strong end-of-year rally and advises investors to remain diversified and take advantage of any market weakness.

Our Methodology

For this article, we used stock screeners to identify over 60 stocks under $5 with a 1-month share price gain of over 10%, as of September 30. The best rising penny stocks are listed in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of over 900 elite hedge funds.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

1-Month Stock Price Performance: 26.92%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 21

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) is an intermediate gold mining company engaged in the exploration and operation of mineral properties across Canada. It is focused primarily on gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company ranks 7th among our best rising penny stocks to invest in.

It has established itself with key assets such as the Rainy River mine in Northwestern Ontario and the New Afton project in South-Central British Columbia.

In the second quarter, New Gold (NYSE:NGD) reported production figures that met expectations, as it produced 68,598 ounces of gold and 13.6 million pounds of copper. The performance led to a strong cash flow from operations amounting to $100 million, alongside a free cash flow of $20 million.

The positive cash flow situation shows its financial health and marks a sustained period of free cash flow generation since the beginning of the year. Over the first half of 2024, gold production accounted for 42% of the company's guidance midpoint, while copper production represented 49%, which aligned well with prior forecasts.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) expects production to increase in the near future, and all-in-sustaining costs are projected to decrease in the latter part of the year. The company remains on track to meet its 2024 consolidated production goals, aiming for 310,000 to 350,000 ounces of gold and 50 to 60 million pounds of copper. The operational efficiency and strong cash flow generation suggest a solid financial foundation for future growth.

Overall NGD ranks 7th on our list of the rising penny stocks to invest in now.

