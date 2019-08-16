Gods Unchained – a blockchain-based trading card game built on Ethereum – is hosting a Genesis raffle for a one-of-a-kind mythic card known as Tethys.

The Gods Unchained team announced the news in a recent blog post which details how from now until October 17, players can earn Genesis raffle tokens for winning multiplayer games and recruiting friends who also win matches.

There is no limit to how many friends can join using a referral link.

The raffle tokens are ERC-20 based, meaning they can be traded on third-party marketplaces.

The Genesis raffle tokens have effectively transitioned Gods Unchained to a play-to-earn model, whereby the more games the player wins, the higher the chance they have of obtaining rare items.

On October 24, all owned tokens will automatically enter the raffle, in which a series of limited edition trinkets, card backs, and the fourth and final mythic card for the Genesis season will be given away.

Mythic cards are one-of-a-kind and only four are released each year. In effect, they create a mini-game through their unique abilities, but they are not allowed in tournament play.

The mythic card up for grabs this time is the ‘Tethys’ card, which is described as a “highly powerful” neutral card that requires nine mana to play, deals 15 damage, and has 15 health.

One of the trinkets involved in the raffle is the evolving Hydra, which is given to all existing and new players. As players acquire tokens, the Hydra will grow additional heads, with only a few players being able to unlock the final seven-headed Apex Hydra.

Trinkets will be awarded to players based on whatever status their Hydra has evolved to at the end of the event.

Interested in reading more Gods Unchained-related news? Discover more about the Gods Unchained development team hiring a former Magic: The Gathering Arena game director.

The post Gods Unchained to host Genesis raffle for one-of-a-kind mythic card appeared first on Coin Rivet.