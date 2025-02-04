Godrej Agrovet Ltd (NSE:GODREJAGRO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth Amid ...

Release Date: February 03, 2025

Positive Points

Godrej Agrovet Ltd (NSE:GODREJAGRO) reported strong profit growth in Q3 FY25, driven by robust performance in the vegetable oil, animal feed, and poultry businesses.

The animal feed segment saw a significant improvement in margins, increasing from 4% in Q3 FY24 to 6% in Q3 FY25, due to favorable commodity positions.

The palm oil segment delivered strong results with a 45% year-on-year increase in segment revenue, driven by higher crude palm oil prices and improved oil extraction ratios.

Aztec Life Sciences reduced its EBITDA losses significantly, showing progress in the CDMO business with higher volumes.

The dairy segment showed steady performance, with value-added products reaching 34% of total sales, indicating a positive trend in product mix.

Negative Points

The standalone crop protection business faced challenges with lower sales volumes in the in-licensed category due to localized weather events and subdued crop prices.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd's joint venture in Bangladesh, ACI Godrej, recorded a 13% decline in revenues year-on-year due to economic challenges and political instability in Bangladesh.

The poultry business experienced a marginal year-on-year revenue decline due to a strategic reduction in live business volume.

Aztec Life Sciences faced a challenging year with flat growth expected in the CDMO segment for FY25, contrary to earlier growth expectations.

The dairy segment faced a drop in EBITDA in Q3 FY25 due to a sudden increase in milk procurement prices, which were not immediately passed on to consumers.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the CDMO revenue expectations for Aztec Life Sciences for the remainder of this year and fiscal '26? A: (COO, Aztec Life Sciences) This year, we expect a growth of 30-40% year-on-year, although it has been less due to price corrections and market conditions. For fiscal '26, we anticipate a return to normal volume projections, with a year-on-year growth of 40%.

Q: How sustainable is the EBIT per ton expansion in the animal feed segment, and what should we expect for fiscal '26? A: (CFO) The EBIT per ton has been about ?1,935 this quarter, aided by benign raw material conditions and R&D initiatives. We expect to maintain an EBIT of over ?2,100 in Q4 and sustain between ?1,800 to ?2,000 per ton in fiscal '26.

Q: What challenges have impacted the standalone crop protection business, and what is the outlook? A: (CFO) The crop protection business faced challenges due to adverse weather and subdued crop prices, affecting sales volumes. However, we expect a significant improvement in Q4 over Q3 in both top line and bottom line.

