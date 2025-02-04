GuruFocus.com
Godrej Agrovet Ltd (NSE:GODREJAGRO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth Amid ...
Release Date: February 03, 2025

Positive Points

  • Godrej Agrovet Ltd (NSE:GODREJAGRO) reported strong profit growth in Q3 FY25, driven by robust performance in the vegetable oil, animal feed, and poultry businesses.

  • The animal feed segment saw a significant improvement in margins, increasing from 4% in Q3 FY24 to 6% in Q3 FY25, due to favorable commodity positions.

  • The palm oil segment delivered strong results with a 45% year-on-year increase in segment revenue, driven by higher crude palm oil prices and improved oil extraction ratios.

  • Aztec Life Sciences reduced its EBITDA losses significantly, showing progress in the CDMO business with higher volumes.

  • The dairy segment showed steady performance, with value-added products reaching 34% of total sales, indicating a positive trend in product mix.

Negative Points

  • The standalone crop protection business faced challenges with lower sales volumes in the in-licensed category due to localized weather events and subdued crop prices.

  • Godrej Agrovet Ltd's joint venture in Bangladesh, ACI Godrej, recorded a 13% decline in revenues year-on-year due to economic challenges and political instability in Bangladesh.

  • The poultry business experienced a marginal year-on-year revenue decline due to a strategic reduction in live business volume.

  • Aztec Life Sciences faced a challenging year with flat growth expected in the CDMO segment for FY25, contrary to earlier growth expectations.

  • The dairy segment faced a drop in EBITDA in Q3 FY25 due to a sudden increase in milk procurement prices, which were not immediately passed on to consumers.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the CDMO revenue expectations for Aztec Life Sciences for the remainder of this year and fiscal '26? A: (COO, Aztec Life Sciences) This year, we expect a growth of 30-40% year-on-year, although it has been less due to price corrections and market conditions. For fiscal '26, we anticipate a return to normal volume projections, with a year-on-year growth of 40%.

Q: How sustainable is the EBIT per ton expansion in the animal feed segment, and what should we expect for fiscal '26? A: (CFO) The EBIT per ton has been about ?1,935 this quarter, aided by benign raw material conditions and R&D initiatives. We expect to maintain an EBIT of over ?2,100 in Q4 and sustain between ?1,800 to ?2,000 per ton in fiscal '26.

Q: What challenges have impacted the standalone crop protection business, and what is the outlook? A: (CFO) The crop protection business faced challenges due to adverse weather and subdued crop prices, affecting sales volumes. However, we expect a significant improvement in Q4 over Q3 in both top line and bottom line.

