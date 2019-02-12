Gmail's right-click menu just got a ton of new options

Twitter More

Have you ever tried right-clicking on a message in your Gmail inbox? Even if you have, you may not be using the resulting menu much, as it currently only offers three options: archive, mark as unread, and delete.

But this is changing in a big way. Google announced on Monday that it's added a lot more functionality into Gmail's right click menu.

The new Gmail right click menu will have a total of 12 options: reply, reply all, forward, archive, delete, mark as unread, snooze, move to, label as, mute, find emails from same sender, and open in new window. Additionally, if conversation view is turned off, you'll also be able to search for all emails with the same subject. Read more...

