GM gives up on robotaxis after a string of troubles with Cruise

GM is winding down its robotaxi bet and folding Cruise into its self-driving development arm. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

GM is halting Cruise robotaxi development, merging it with its own technical team.

The decision follows safety issues, regulatory challenges, and intense competition in the field.

Cruise competes with Alphabet's Waymo, Zoox, and potentially with Tesla's Cybercabs.

General Motors is giving up on Cruise's robotaxi focus after eight years of pouring money into the commercial business.

GM said on Tuesday that it will no longer fund Cruise's robotaxi development work because of increasing competition and the resources needed to scale the business. Instead, GM will combine Cruise with its own technical team to advance autonomous and assisted driving.

GM agreed with other Cruise investors that it will raise its ownership from 90% to more than 97%, the company said on Tuesday. The restructuring is expected to lower GM's annual spending by more than $1 billion after the plan is completed in the first half of next year.

"GM made this decision to refocus our strategy because we believe in the importance of driver assistance and autonomous driving technology in our vehicles," GM's CEO Mary Barra said on a call with media and analysts on Tuesday.

The US automaker acquired the self-driving startup in 2016 for $1 billion. It has poured billions in investments, including from industry heavyweights like SoftBank and Microsoft, into the company to develop a robotaxi business — a service where a driverless car picks and drops passengers, through an Uber-like app.

String of troubles

The GM subsidiary got in hot water with regulators last year after several safety accidents.

In August 2023, an empty Cruise AV drove into wet concrete at a construction site and got stuck. Before that, a Cruise robotaxi blocked emergency vehicles on their way to respond to a mass shooting. The company also admitted to submitting a false report to the government during an investigation of a crash and paid $500,000 in a criminal fine.

The company lost its permit to operate in California after a pedestrian was dragged for 20 feet beneath one of its driverless vehicles last October. After that incident, the company paused testing in other states and laid off 900 employees — about 24% of it workforce.

Cruise cofounder and former CEO Kyle Vogt, who resigned a month after the incident, criticized GM's decision on Tuesday.

"In case it was unclear before, it is clear now: GM are a bunch of dummies," Vogt wrote on X.

Vogt stepped down after GM and the board of Cruise increased scrutiny of his leadership, including appointing GM's general counsel as Cruise's chief administrative officer and hiring a third-party expert to assess safety.

Story Continues