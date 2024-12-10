GM dumps Cruise robotaxi plans; shifts autonomy work to personal cars

General Motors is pivoting from self-driving robotaxies to focus on developing autonomous driving technology for personal vehicles in the future.

The company made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon, with GM spokesman Kevin Kelly telling the Detroit Free Press that GM sees a better business opportunity with personal vehicle autonomy rather than building a robotaxi fleet with its San Francisco-based self-driving subsidiary Cruise.

The automaker said it will combine Cruise, of which GM is majority owner, and GM technical teams into a single effort to advance autonomous and assisted driving in personal cars. As a result, GM said it will no longer fund Cruise’s robotaxi development, given the considerable time and resources needed to scale the business, along with an increasingly competitive robotaxi market.

Cruise Origin, a purpose-built electric, self-driving, shared vehicle sits on display before U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the grand opening of GM's Detroit-Hamtramck EV Factory Zero on Nov. 17, 2021. The president added $7.5 billion to create new electric vehicle charging stations as part of his infrastructure package recently passed by Congress and signed into law on Monday.

“GM is committed to delivering the best driving experiences to our customers in a disciplined and capital-efficient manner,” CEO Mary Barra said in a media statement. “Cruise has been an early innovator in autonomy, and the deeper integration of our teams, paired with GM’s strong brands, scale and manufacturing strength, will help advance our vision for the future of transportation.”

Considerable cost savings

The news comes after GM spent much of the earlier part of this year telling Wall Street that Cruise was inching closer to restarting its driverless robotaxi business. Cruise had halted all services and recalled its vehicles in 2023 after an incident in October of that year in San Francisco. A vehicle hit a pedestrian, pushing her into an oncoming Cruise self-driving car, which then dragged her several feet, leaving the woman critically injured.

But in May of this year GM said Cruise resumed supervised autonomous driving in Phoenix. As of June, Cruise was operating fleets in Dallas and Houston as well.

But GM had been spending about $2 billion a year supporting Cruise and has never had a return on its investment since buying Cruise in 2016. GM expects this restructuring to lower its spending by more than $1 billion annually after the proposed plan is completed, which is expected in the first half of 2025.

During an investor call Tuesday, CFO Paul Jacobson said GM, which owns about 90% of Cruise, has agreements with other minor stakeholders to sell their shares and raise GM's ownership to more than 97%. The company is in negotiations and will purchase the remaining shares next year, he said.

More details to be worked out

GM will work with Cruise CEO Marc Whitten, Chief Technology Officer Mo Elshenawy and President Craig Glidden to restructure Cruise's operations, Barra said, noting the move is contingent upon the repurchase of the shares and Cruise board approval. Asked how many Cruise employees will come over to GM, Barra said those details still need to be worked out, but Jacobson indicated this pivot has been long considered.

