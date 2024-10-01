‘Gloomy’ Reeves triggers worst slump in British factory confidence since Covid

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the previous Tory government left a £22bn black hole in public finances that now needs to be filled - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Rachel Reeves’s “gloomy messaging” about the economy has prompted a sharp drop in confidence among Britain’s manufacturers, a closely watched gauge of activity has shown.

The latest S&P Global purchasing managers’ index for UK manufacturing showed business confidence has dipped to a nine-month low as factory bosses hold back from making big decisions until after the Budget.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the extent of the drop in confidence was “striking”, beaten only by that seen in March 2020 prior to Covid lockdowns.

He said: “Manufacturers have become more nervous about the outlook, suggesting that the current spell of impressive growth is fading, with business optimism about the year-ahead slumping to a nine-month low.

“Uncertainty about the direction of government policy ahead of the coming autumn Budget was a clear cause of the loss of confidence, especially given recent gloomy messaging, though firms are also worried about wider global geopolitical issues and economic growth risks.”

Ms Reeves, the Chancellor, claims to have inherited a £22bn black hole in public finances from the previous Conservative administration. She has said tax rises will be necessary to address the issue, with Sir Keir Starmer warning that October’s Budget will be “painful”.

The uncertainty among manufacturers comes after a separate survey showed confidence among business chiefs in September was at its weakest level since December 2022.

Bosses who took part in the IoD Directors’ Economic Confidence Index said ongoing concerns over likely tax increases and the cost of workers’ rights were hitting sentiment.

The PMI survey showed Britain’s factory output rose for a fifth consecutive month in September, although the reading of 51.5 was down from August’s 52.5. Anything reading above 50 signals growth, while below represents contraction.

By contrast, eurozone factories suffered their worst month this year in September as orders dried up in Germany.

The Hamburg Commercial Bank eurozone manufacturing PMI showed the sector slipped deeper into contraction in September, with the headline reading dropping from 45.8 in August to 45.

Output, new orders, employment and stocks all fell at an even faster pace in Germany, where the PMI dropped to 40.6 – its lowest level in a year. French factories also continued to struggle with subdued demand.

The one bright spot was Spain, where the manufacturing sector enjoyed a bounce in performance.

Dr Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said: “It is a real shame that Spain is only the fourth-largest economy in the eurozone. While handling the global manufacturing downturn surprisingly well, Spain just does not have enough weight to lift the rest of the eurozone with it.

“The worsening industrial slump in Germany, for example, is too big for Spain’s momentum in September to make much of a difference.

“Eurozone industrial production will likely drop by around 1pc in the third quarter compared to the last one. With incoming orders plummeting fast, we can expect another dip in production by year-end.”