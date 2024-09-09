Glomac Berhad's (KLSE:GLOMAC) Shareholders Have More To Worry About Than Only Soft Earnings

Glomac Berhad's (KLSE:GLOMAC) recent weak earnings report didn't cause a big stock movement. However, we believe that investors should be aware of some underlying factors which may be of concern.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

For anyone who wants to understand Glomac Berhad's profit beyond the statutory numbers, it's important to note that during the last twelve months statutory profit gained from RM16m worth of unusual items. We can't deny that higher profits generally leave us optimistic, but we'd prefer it if the profit were to be sustainable. We ran the numbers on most publicly listed companies worldwide, and it's very common for unusual items to be once-off in nature. Which is hardly surprising, given the name. We can see that Glomac Berhad's positive unusual items were quite significant relative to its profit in the year to April 2024. All else being equal, this would likely have the effect of making the statutory profit a poor guide to underlying earnings power.

Our Take On Glomac Berhad's Profit Performance

As previously mentioned, Glomac Berhad's large boost from unusual items won't be there indefinitely, so its statutory earnings are probably a poor guide to its underlying profitability. For this reason, we think that Glomac Berhad's statutory profits may be a bad guide to its underlying earnings power, and might give investors an overly positive impression of the company. In further bad news, its earnings per share decreased in the last year. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Glomac Berhad at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Glomac Berhad you should be aware of.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Glomac Berhad's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

