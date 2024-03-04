Glomac Berhad's (KLSE:GLOMAC) investors will be pleased with their 15% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Glomac Berhad (KLSE:GLOMAC) shareholders have seen the share price rise 15% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (2.0%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 7.7%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Glomac Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 10% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 5% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Glomac Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Glomac Berhad shareholders are up 7.7% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 1.3% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Glomac Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Glomac Berhad .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

