Globetronics Technology Bhd Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: RM0.008 loss per share (vs RM0.014 profit in 3Q 2023)

Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM29.3m (down 15% from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: RM5.20m (down by 155% from RM9.53m profit in 3Q 2023).

RM0.008 loss per share (down from RM0.014 profit in 3Q 2023).

KLSE:GTRONIC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Globetronics Technology Bhd Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 23% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Semiconductor industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 5 warning signs for Globetronics Technology Bhd (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.