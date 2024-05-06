Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) shareholders have endured a 31% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Globetronics Technology Bhd. (KLSE:GTRONIC) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 39% in three years, versus a market return of about 14%. But it's up 5.6% in the last week.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, Globetronics Technology Bhd's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 20% each year. In comparison the 15% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Globetronics Technology Bhd, it has a TSR of -31% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Globetronics Technology Bhd shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 34% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 2% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Globetronics Technology Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Globetronics Technology Bhd that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

