Globe International (ASX:GLB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.13

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 20th of September to A$0.13, which will be 160% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of A$0.05. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Globe International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Globe International's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to grow by 6.9% over the next year if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 85%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Globe International's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Globe International has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.06 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.14. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

We Could See Globe International's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Globe International has been growing its earnings per share at 6.9% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Globe International's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Globe International's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Globe International you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

