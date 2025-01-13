GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS): Advancing Quantum and AI Technologies Through Strategic Partnerships with Quantum Motion and Lightmatter

In This Article:
Artificial intelligence was the main force that drove the US stock market to record highs last year. While major indices have since pulled back, the big question is whether the AI trade is fully priced in. Nothing could be further from the truth, as we are still in the early stages of AI development and revolution.
Tech giants pumping billions of dollars into data centres, building AI platforms and investing in startups affirm that AI growth is all but starting. According to former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, we are still in the early stages of the AI revolution, and significant changes are on the horizon.
“We’re in the beginnings of this generative AI revolution as we all know. And we’re at the beginning of a new generation of foundation models that are able to do reasoning and able to do long thinking,” Sutskever said.
After years of building the foundation to support the AI revolution, generative AI is entering a new phase of advanced foundation models that should take AI reasoning and thinking to new heights. Likewise, Sutskever insists we are on the cusp of super-intelligent, self-aware AI capable of reasoning like humans as tech giants work on game-changing innovations.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares similar sentiments, who insists there is about $1 trillion worth of computers that need updating for accelerated computing. Consequently, AI is looked upon to bring about much-needed changes by improving business efficiency and developing game-changing products. This implies that there is plenty of room for AI-driven revenue growth that should benefit many companies.
Amid the stock run-up experienced in 2024, investment professionals are also optimistic that the trend will persist in 2025. Companies should start reaping the rewards of adopting generative AI as others start generating some returns from their AI investments.
Similarly, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives expects a 25% rise in tech stocks in 2025, keeping up with the momentum enjoyed last year. While most of the gains will be driven by reduced regulatory pressure under President Donald Trump's administration, a more AI-friendly environment will also significantly impact the upward momentum.
"We believe tech stocks will be robust in 2025 on the shoulders of the AI Revolution and $2 trillion+ of incremental AI cap-ex over the next 3 years,” analysts led by Daniel Ives said in a note.
Some cracks are starting to emerge amid the expected growth around artificial intelligence. Although generative AI has advanced rapidly over the last two years, Silicon Valley has grown increasingly concerned in recent weeks that the pace of advancement is slowing. The lack of advancement between models published by the industry's major players is one early sign. The primary issue might be that AI firms are running out of data on which to train their models.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is a semiconductor foundry that provides a range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. Thanks to a robust and global manufacturing footprint, the company serves some of the most prominent chip designers and technology companies. On January 6th, the company inked a strategic partnership with UK-based quantum computing company Quantum Motion.
The partnership paves the way for the company to produce Quantum Motion’s silicon chip that features 1024 quantum dots using its scalable silicon platform 22FDX platform. The platform uses industry leading capabilities such as power efficient edge processing, wider temperature range and system on chip integration. The company's 22FDX platform, a cutting-edge technology tailored for AI applications, is in high demand.
The technology is perfect for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads as it offers up to 50% better performance and 70% less power consumption than other planar technologies. Amid the strong demand, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) has also expanded its manufacturing partnership with Lightmatter to enhance silicon photonics for improved data transfer.
