Global Ship Lease, Inc. Just Recorded A 6.8% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a good week for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest second-quarter results, and the shares gained 7.8% to US$27.22. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$175m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Global Ship Lease surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.43 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Global Ship Lease's three analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$697.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 7.8% to US$9.86. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$699.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.60 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 17% to US$31.67. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Global Ship Lease, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$38.00 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Global Ship Lease shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.4% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 25% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.09% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Global Ship Lease is expected to lag the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Global Ship Lease's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Global Ship Lease going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Global Ship Lease (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

