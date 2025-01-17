From global internet outages to another year of 20% stock gains — 6 surprises that could shake up markets in 2025

Getty Images; Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

There are a handful of things that could shake the market from its expected path in 2025.

Bank of America highlighted a handful of surprises that could rattle investors.

The strategists are generally expecting another positive year for stocks, forecasting a 12% gain.

There are more than a few things that could jolt investors in 2025, potentially sparking a big move in markets, according to Bank of America.

In a recent note to clients, strategists at the bank came up with a handful of predictions for events that could disrupt markets this year against an otherwise bullish backdrop.

“The scenarios below are not BofA Research forecasts; but they are high-impact, contrarian possibilities that we believe some investors may not have considered,” the strategists wrote.

Here are six of the biggest surprises Bank of America thinks are possible in 2025.

1. The S&P 500 gains more than 20% for the third year in a row

The S&P 500 could gain another 20% or more in 2025, marking the index's longest streak of returns of that magnitude since the years leading up to the dot-com crash.

Wall Street is expecting more muted returns for the benchmark S&P 500 this year, given that it finished 2024 with its second-straight year of double-digit growth. Forecasters have issued an average S&P 500 price target of 6,539, implying an 8% gain for the year.

Bank of America, meanwhile, forecast the index to end the year at 6,666, implying a 14% upside from current levels.

“However, a productivity boom, corporate tax cuts, deregulation-fueled capex, persistent inflation, inexorable passive fund flows, and few other attractive investment destinations could power stronger earnings growth and steady market technicals, causing another stretch of 20% gains in three straight years,” the bank said.

2. Trump’s tariffs work

Trump's tariffs could successfully reduce other countries' trade surpluses, resulting in a range of positive developments in the US, including a shrinking deficit, increased production, and wages and employment seeing a boost, the bank said.

The strategists added that the value of the US dollar against rival currencies will be a key metric to watch when assessing the impact of tariffs.

“If in coming years, DXY moves towards 90, the 'tough love' scenario will have produced new trade and/or currency pacts and economic peace," the bank wrote.

3. The Department of Government Efficiency sparks an investment boom

The Elon Musk-led DOGE could help fuel a rise in capital expenditures among businesses, if the push for government efficiency leads lawmakers to dial back regulation, strategists said.

