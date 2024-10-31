Global economy set to cruise at a solid 3% growth rate next year: Reuters poll

By Hari Kishan

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Global economic growth will maintain its robust pace next year as major central banks implement a series of interest rate cuts against the backdrop of a strong U.S. economy, according to a Reuters poll of around 500 economists.

Next week's hotly-contested U.S. presidential election could limit the growth picture, however, by re-writing the current rules around trade.

Unexpected resilience that led economists to significantly upgrade their 2024 global growth forecasts since the beginning of the year is in large part thanks to the U.S. economy's performance.

Inflation has also fallen sharply, with most major central banks now managing price pressures within striking distance or already at their respective targets.

Global growth was expected to average 3.1% this year, a steep upgrade from 2.6% in a January poll, also up from 2.9% in April and steady compared with a poll three months ago.

The world economy's rate of expansion is expected to broadly hold up at 3.0% next year, according to a Reuters poll taken Sept. 30 - Oct. 30 covering 50 important economies.

While there were widespread fears earlier this year the U.S. economy would run into trouble from the effects of the highest interest rates in more than two decades, its resilience has consistently surprised economists and markets.

"I think there's still a U.S. outperformance theme -- certainly versus the euro zone and the UK," said Ross Walker, head of global economics at Natwest Markets, looking ahead into next year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the world's largest economy, last reported at 2.8% and driven by strong consumer spending, was expected to average 2.6% this year and 1.9% in 2025.

The U.S. economy has not only outpaced all of its G10 peers but also grew at nearly twice the rate economists had predicted at the start of the year. Its stock markets are trading near record highs, in part from money flowing in from abroad.

STRENGTH FROM ASIA

Other strong spots are India, the fastest-growing important world economy, as well as broad resilience in Asia.

Japan has had strong enough output recently to take small initial steps aiming at exiting decades of extraordinarily easy monetary policy.

Even Argentina's beleaguered economy is set to rebound next year.

But policymakers managing No. 2 economy China are having to resort to aggressive monetary stimulus and an expected set of fiscal stimulus worth $1.4 trillion to meet Beijing's 5% growth goal, a target already behind pre-pandemic performance.

Story Continues