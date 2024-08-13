Glencore First Half 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Glencore (LON:GLEN) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$117.1b (up 9.0% from 1H 2023).

Net loss: US$233.0m (down by 105% from US$4.57b profit in 1H 2023).

US$0.019 loss per share (down from US$0.36 profit in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Glencore Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 13%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 1.2% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performance of the British Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 4.7% from a week ago.

Valuation

Following the latest earnings results, Glencore may be undervalued based on 6 different valuation benchmarks we assess. Click here to find out what a fair price for the stock might be and where analysts see the share price heading over the next year.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.