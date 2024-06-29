Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE:GBCI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.33 per share on 18th of July. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.5%.

Glacier Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Glacier Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Glacier Bancorp's payout ratio of 76% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 18.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 70%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.60 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.2% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. In the last five years, Glacier Bancorp's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.5% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Glacier Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Glacier Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

