Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial Performance and ...

Tangible Stockholders' Equity: $2.1 billion, decreased by $17.4 million or 1% from the prior quarter, increased by $118 million or 6% from the prior year.

Gain on Sale of Residential Loans: $3.9 million, decreased by $972,000 or 20% from the prior quarter, increased by $1.7 million or 76% from the prior year.

Noninterest Income: $31.5 million, decreased by $3.2 million or 9% from the prior quarter, increased by $684,000 or 2% from the prior year.

Total Deposits: $20.5 billion, decreased by $168 million or 1% from the prior quarter, increased by $618 million or 3% from the prior year.

Loan Yield: 5.72%, up 3 basis points from the prior quarter and 38 basis points from the prior year.

Net Interest Income: $191 million, up 6% from the prior quarter and 15% from the prior year.

Net Interest Margin: 2.97%, up 14 basis points from the prior quarter and 41 basis points from the prior year.

Net Income: $61.8 million, up 21% from the prior quarter and 14% from the prior year.

Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.54, up 20% from the prior quarter and 10% from the prior year.

Release Date: January 24, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The proposed acquisition of Bank of Idaho is expected to strategically expand GBCI's footprint in high-growth markets with minimal tangible book value dilution.

The net interest margin improved to 2.97%, marking an increase of 14 basis points from the previous quarter.

Net income for the current quarter increased by 21% from the prior quarter, showcasing robust financial performance.

Glacier Bancorp Inc ( NYSE:GBCI ) reported a strong fourth quarter with a 20% increase in diluted earnings per share from the prior quarter.

The gain on sale of residential loans decreased by 20% compared to the prior quarter, indicating a slowdown in this area.

Noninterest income for the current quarter decreased by 9% over the prior quarter, reflecting a decline in this revenue stream.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an outlook on the net interest margin for 2025 compared to 2024? A: Byron Pollan, Treasurer & SVP, stated that they expect continued growth in Q1, albeit at a slower pace, with potential acceleration throughout the year. The margin is projected to land between 3.20% to 3.25% for 2025, supported by asset repricing, security runoff, and the Bank of Idaho acquisition.

Q: What are your expectations for loan growth in 2025, and are there any shifts in customer demand? A: Tom Dolan, Chief Credit Administrator, mentioned they anticipate low to mid-single-digit loan growth. While pipelines were stable, early-stage opportunities are growing, indicating optimism among customers, though it hasn't yet translated into action.

Q: Could you elaborate on the deposit cost trends and any opportunities for further reductions? A: Byron Pollan noted that deposit cost reductions have been well-received by customers. They see opportunities in the CD portfolio, with over 60% of CDs rolling over in Q1 at lower renewal rates. Non-interest-bearing deposit flows were seasonally influenced, consistent with historical trends.

Q: How do you view the competitive landscape and new origination yields? A: Tom Dolan reported that new origination yields for the quarter were 7.34%. While there is increased pricing competition due to growing optimism, there is no concerning competition from a structural perspective, with competition mainly around pricing.

Q: What is the outlook for expenses in 2025, and how does the Bank of Idaho acquisition factor in? A: Ronald Copher, CFO, stated that the expense guide for 2025 is $151 million to $154 million per quarter, excluding Bank of Idaho. The acquisition is expected to add $9 to $10 million per quarter, with the deal anticipated to close in Q2 2025.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

