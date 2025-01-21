GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Stock: The Under-the-Radar Stock Poised for Massive Upside in 2025

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Under-the-Radar Stocks with Massive Upside for 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) stands against other under-the-radar stocks.

Investing in under-the-radar stocks can be a savvy move for those looking to diversify their portfolios and potentially reap significant rewards. These lesser-known companies often fly under the radar of mainstream investors, which can result in undervalued stock prices. Under-the-radar stocks can be found in various sectors, from emerging technologies to niche industries, and are often characterized by their small market capitalization, limited analyst coverage, and low trading volumes.

According to Business Insider, several lesser-known hedge funds have outperformed the market, Glen Kacher’s Light Street and David Rogers’ Castle Hook, for instance, returned 60% last year, outpacing many of their more prominent peers. Jason Mudrick’s firm also had a strong year, with returns of over 31%. Meanwhile, the largest hedge funds in the world, such as Citadel, D.E. Shaw, and Millennium, had good years, although most failed to match the S&P 500’s 23% gain.

The impressive returns achieved by lesser-known hedge funds can be attributed to their bold investment strategies, which included a focus on under-the-radar stocks. By investing in these hidden gems, these funds were able to capitalize on undervalued opportunities and reap significant rewards. As a result, these under-the-radar stocks proved to be a key factor in the funds’ success.

In an interview with Bloomberg on January 18, David Kostin, Chief US Equity Strategist at Goldman Sachs, shared his outlook for US equities, forecasting an 11% upside for the S&P 500 index, based on the expectation that earnings per share will grow around 11% in calendar 2025 and 7% in calendar 2026. Kostin emphasized that equity investors are already looking ahead, with the fourth-quarter earnings season about to kick off, Kostin noted that earnings growth for the quarter is expected to be around 8%, but the strong dollar may lead to fewer positive surprises than in previous years.

Kostin highlighted that the US stock market is trading at a high multiple, around 22-23 times forward earnings, which is historically high. As a result, earnings will be the primary driver of the market, rather than multiple expansion. He expects the S&P 500 index to rise to around 6,500, driven by earnings growth. Kostin also cautioned that a higher bond yield environment is a concern, as it has been a headwind for equities in the past. However, Kostin expects that inflation will come down slowly, and bond yields will fall to around 4.25% over the rest of the year.

