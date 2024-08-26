GitLab (GTLB) Fell Despite Raising Full-Year Revenue And Earnings Guidance

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Discovery Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund (Institutional Shares) declined 7.78% underperforming the 2.92% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The lion’s share of negative attribution and 6.52% of negative performance of the fund during the quarter were attributed to the ten worst-performing equities. The firm believes downward movements are more technically tied to macroeconomic issues and the trading environment and could quickly revert. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Baron Discovery Fund highlighted stocks like GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) develops software for the software development lifecycle. The one-month return of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) was -11.14%, and its shares gained 4.24% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On August 23, 2024, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock closed at $46.98 per share with a market capitalization of $7.465 billion.

Baron Discovery Fund stated the following regarding GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"We are huge believers in the practical uses of AI, and we have several investments in companies that adapt AI models to enhance their products and services. These include companies like GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB), SentinelOne, Inc., and Couchbase, Inc., which were among our top detractors at one point in the second quarter (GitLab and SentinelOne recovered significantly in the last week of the quarter). As of the second quarter at least, the market has just not been ready to reward AI companies beyond those providing “picks and shovels.” This led to all three of these companies trading at or near all-time low valuation levels during the quarter. Nevertheless, we believe that in the coming quarters the market will broaden its level of interest from AI hardware to “adaptive AI” investments like GitLab, SentinelOne, and Couchbase. In that scenario, all three of these stocks have significant upside potential. GitLab is a subscription software company that enables enterprise software developers to develop new software applications rapidly and securely for their firms. GitLab uses AI to help with code suggestions, to check for holes in security, and to automate collaboration among the many developers within an enterprise. GitLab recently launched a product called Duo that we believe will provide revenue upside for the company and enhance the competitiveness of their product of offerings. SentinelOne is a cybersecurity company that provides endpoint protection (a much more advanced version of legacy “anti-virus” software) both at customers’ physical sites and in the cloud. It uses AI to detect anomalous behavior on the network and to automate the remediation of the security flaws that led to the intrusion. Both companies are recurring revenue entities, with high gross margins (78% for SentinelOne and 90% for GitLab) and are growing rapidly (revenue growth of 25% or more). Yet both are trading at or near all-time low valuation levels. GitLab shares dropped 14.7% in the quarter despite raising full-year revenue and earnings guidance. This was partly due to a health issue with the CEO (cancer recurrence which he believes is very treatable). We see GitLab revenues growing at a compounded rate of 26% through 2028 with free cash flow growing five-fold over current levels. Again, we see the stock doubling over this time."

Story continues

A team of software engineers working together in an open office, developing innovative solutions.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 39 hedge fund portfolios held GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) at the end of the second quarter which was 41 in the previous quarter. In the first quarter, GitLab Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GTLB) revenue of $169 million reflects a 33% increase from the previous year's Q1. While we acknowledge the potential of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2024 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

READ NEXT: Michael Burry Is Selling These Stocks and A New Dawn Is Coming to US Stocks.