Gin distillery hopes to double output in US drive

Zac Sherratt - BBC News, South East
·1 min read
Hand pouring liquid into copper still - stock photo
Silent Pool Distillers produces gin at its distillery in Guildford (library photo) [Getty]

A Surrey gin distillery says it will double the number of bottles leaving its production line each year as it hopes to tackle the market in America.

Ian McCulloch had just three staff on his books when he created Silent Pool Distillers, but now has about 500 people working for him.

The business was bought last year by Scotland’s William Grant and Sons, but continues to produce gin from its original lakeside home in Albury, near Guildford.

Mr McCulloch says he wants to keep things local and is looking for people in Surrey to join the workforce.

William Grant and Sons in Richmond, south-west London
Silent Pool Distillers was bought by William Grant and Sons [Google Maps]

“Whenever we do anything, we start with Surrey. All of our staff are local. We’re looking for people now as the season’s sparking up again,” he told BBC Radio Surrey.

Mr McCulloch has recently been selling his gins in Texas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

