Gildan Activewear reports Q3 profit and sales up from year ago

MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc. reported its third-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.

The clothing maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$131.5 million or 82 cents US per diluted share for its latest quarter compared with a profit of US$127.4 million or 73 cents USper share in the same quarter last year.

Net sales for the quarter totalled US$891.1 million, up from US$869.9 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Gildan says it earned 85 cents US per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 74 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

In its guidance, Gildan says it now expects revenue growth for the full year to be up low-single digits, compared with earlier guidance of flat to up low-single digits.

The company also says it now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year in a range of US$2.97 to US$3.02, compared with previous guidance of US$2.92 to US$3.07.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press