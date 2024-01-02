Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) investors are sitting on a loss of 17% if they invested five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 32% over a half decade.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Gilat Satellite Networks became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The revenue decline of 2.0% isn't too bad. But if the market expected durable top line growth, then that could explain the share price weakness.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Gilat Satellite Networks' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Gilat Satellite Networks' TSR, which was a 17% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Gilat Satellite Networks shareholders gained a total return of 2.9% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 3% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Before forming an opinion on Gilat Satellite Networks you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

