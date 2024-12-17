Gifting Stocks This Holiday? 3 Big Names to Consider

Source: Getty Images

As we head into the holiday season, many consumers may be ratcheting up their spending plans, and rightly so. We’re headed into a few weeks, which should provide incredible economic activity, and we’ll have to see how many of the top companies perform when they report results next month.

For those looking to capitalize on what may be a strong end to 2024, here are three companies I think are worth considering right now. Each of these Canadian stocks is a leader in its respective industry and could provide portfolios with a level of stability that few other companies can right now.

Hydro One

One of the top Canadian utilities stocks I continue to focus on is Hydro One (TSX:H). Indeed, Hydro One happens to be the largest electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario, servicing what many consider to be the most important market (economically) in the country. The firm provides very consistent revenue and cash flow streams as a regulated utility, providing a low-risk option for investors seeking relative consistency in this current market environment.

I think this consistency can be overlooked. That’s because if we are indeed headed into a recession in 2025 (as many experts suggest could be the case), diversifying one’s portfolio into companies with very durable and sustainable revenue and income streams makes sense. On top of this fact, it’s worth pointing out that Hydro One’s dividend yield of around 2.8% is very stable and represents a distribution that’s only increased over time.

Being in the utility industry, Hydro One is considered a defensive stock, which means it can still do well during periods of economic recession, making it a safe bet for long-term investors. An add-on to the holiday investment portfolio, Hydro One’s regulated business model guarantees predictable cash flows, and that’s something all investors should be after right now.

Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is indeed the biggest food retailer in Canada, running grocery stores, pharmacies, and lines of apparel. With the prominence of its various banners, which include Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart, and No Frills, Loblaw has become a very popular household name throughout Canada and a top stock to invest in over the long term. The company’s stock chart below shows how profitable being a quasi-monopoly in the Canadian grocery retail space has been over time.

Loblaw’s orientation toward food, pharmaceutical drugs, and other necessities provides investors with resilience in any economic environment. Since everyone has to buy groceries and medicines, Loblaw presents opportunities for constant performance. Its investment in digital retail and online grocery delivery services makes it a competitive force in fast-changing retail development.