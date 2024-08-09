New giant pandas make their public debut at San Diego Zoo in California

The public debut of two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo on Thursday capped a months-long diplomatic odyssey to secure the first new pandas to arrive in the United States in more than 20 years.

In a proclamation, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared Thursday "California Panda Day" and called the arrival of Yun Chuan, a five-year-old male, and Xin Bao, a three-year-old female, testament to the "long history" of collaboration between California and China in pursuing "shared goals".

Beijing's ambassador to the US, Xie Feng, joined Newsom at the ceremony in San Diego.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"China-US cooperation on panda conservation will not cease, our people-to-people exchanges and subnational cooperation will not stop, and once opened, the door of China-US friendship will not be shut again," Xie said.

Newsom, speaking after Xie, said the event was about "something much deeper, much richer, than just the two beautiful pandas we celebrate".

"It's about celebrating our common humanity."

The long wait is finally over, Panda Ridge is officially open! 🐼🎋🎉 Xin Bao (Sing Bao) and Yun Chuan (Yoon Chu-an) have been showing off their different personalities, snacking on bamboo, and exploring their new habitats. We can't wait for you to meet America's finest pandas 🐼 pic.twitter.com/wQwbAmlHJR

- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) August 8, 2024

The rare loan was secured in February after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in California in November.

During his trip, Xi described the pandas as "envoys of friendship" and committed "to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation and do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians so as to deepen the friendly ties between our two peoples".

Story continues

The bears arrived in the US on June 27, having travelled more than 11,000km (7,000 miles) from the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base, a research and conservation facility, in China's Sichuan province.

Yun Chuan, described by the zoo as "mild-mannered, gentle and lovable", has a family connection to San Diego. His mother Zhen Zhen was born in the zoo in 2007, and his grandmother Bai Yun lived there for 23 years until 2019.

"The long wait is finally over," the zoo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just minutes after the opening, adding that the bears "have been showing off their different personalities, snacking on bamboo, and exploring their new habitats".

Paul Baribault, president of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said that the "innovative space is four times larger than the San Diego Zoo's previous panda habitat and is inspired by renowned geological formations in China, replicating mountains, canyons, and cliffs".

More giant pandas are expected to arrive in the US in the coming months - at the National Zoo in Washington, as well as zoos in San Francisco; Atlanta; and Memphis, Tennessee.

China initiated its panda diplomacy with the US by giving two bears to the National Zoo in 1972, following US President Richard Nixon's trip to China.

Before the arrival of the new pair in California, only four pandas remained in the US, all housed at the Atlanta Zoo, as US-China ties frayed. The Atlanta pandas are scheduled to return to China by the end of the year, when their loan agreement concludes.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.