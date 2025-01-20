Ghana soldiers kill at least 7 people described as illegal gold miners

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Soldiers killed at least seven people at a gold mine in southern Ghana, the West African country's military said.

Ghana’s armed forces said Sunday in a statement on X that around 60 “illegal miners” carrying locally manufactured rifles and other weapons breached the security fences of the Obuasi gold mining site in the Ashanti region on Saturday night. The intruders fired at a military patrol deployed there, which returned fire, killing seven of the “illegal miners” and wounding one, the military said.

In a statement, President John Dramani Mahama called for an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootout. The statement also said that Ghana's government “wishes to express deep regret" over the tragic loss of life.

Mahama asked AngloGold Ashanti, the company that owns the mine, to cover the medical expenses for the wounded and burial costs.

AngloGold Ashanti is headquartered in the United States but has secondary listings in Ghana and South Africa. In Ghana, alongside the Obuasi mine, it also owns the Iduapriem mine southwest of the country.

The company confirmed that a shootout took place at the Obuasi mine and that seven “illegal miners” were killed.

“A large group of armed, illegal miners attempted to forcibly gain unauthorized access to mine infrastructure. Authorities mobilized to defend against this attack and to ensure the safety and security of employees and those in the immediate surrounds," the company said in a statement released Sunday.

The chronic challenge of illegal gold mining — known locally as “galamsey” — was a major issue during Ghana's presidential election campaign last month and a source of concern for voters, triggering protests and criticism against the outgoing government.

Ghana is Africa’s top gold producer and the world’s sixth largest, but the commodity has been increasingly mined illegally as people become more desperate to find jobs in a crumbling economy. The mining has polluted rivers and other parts of the environment, despite government actions to clamp down on the practice.

Francis Kokutse, The Associated Press