Is GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) Trading At A 48% Discount?

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, GFT Technologies fair value estimate is €42.79
GFT Technologies' €22.10 share price signals that it might be 48% undervalued
The €36.38 analyst price target for GFT is 15% less than our estimate of fair value
Does the January share price for GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (€, Millions)
|
€51.1m
|
€56.1m
|
€58.0m
|
€60.0m
|
€62.0m
|
€63.5m
|
€64.7m
|
€65.8m
|
€66.8m
|
€67.6m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 2.40%
|
Est @ 1.97%
|
Est @ 1.67%
|
Est @ 1.45%
|
Est @ 1.31%
|
Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3%
|
€48.1
|
€49.6
|
€48.2
|
€46.9
|
€45.6
|
€43.9
|
€42.1
|
€40.3
|
€38.4
|
€36.6
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €440m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €68m× (1 + 1.0%) ÷ (6.3%– 1.0%) = €1.3b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €1.3b÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= €687m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €1.1b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €22.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at GFT Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.306. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for GFT Technologies
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the IT industry.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the IT market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 4 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the German market.
