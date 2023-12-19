GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for GFT Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = €66m ÷ (€545m - €217m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, GFT Technologies has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GFT Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering GFT Technologies here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For GFT Technologies Tell Us?

GFT Technologies is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 34%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at GFT Technologies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On GFT Technologies' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that GFT Technologies is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if GFT Technologies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

