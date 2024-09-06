GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM) Posted Healthy Earnings But There Are Some Other Factors To Be Aware Of

Unsurprisingly, GFM Services Berhad's (KLSE:GFM) stock price was strong on the back of its healthy earnings report. However, our analysis suggests that shareholders may be missing some factors that indicate the earnings result was not as good as it looked.

To understand the value of a company's earnings growth, it is imperative to consider any dilution of shareholders' interests. GFM Services Berhad expanded the number of shares on issue by 10% over the last year. That means its earnings are split among a greater number of shares. To celebrate net income while ignoring dilution is like rejoicing because you have a single slice of a larger pizza, but ignoring the fact that the pizza is now cut into many more slices. You can see a chart of GFM Services Berhad's EPS by clicking here.

A Look At The Impact Of GFM Services Berhad's Dilution On Its Earnings Per Share (EPS)

GFM Services Berhad has improved its profit over the last three years, with an annualized gain of 210% in that time. But EPS was only up 124% per year, in the exact same period. And the 58% profit boost in the last year certainly seems impressive at first glance. On the other hand, earnings per share are only up 40% in that time. So you can see that the dilution has had a bit of an impact on shareholders.

Changes in the share price do tend to reflect changes in earnings per share, in the long run. So GFM Services Berhad shareholders will want to see that EPS figure continue to increase. But on the other hand, we'd be far less excited to learn profit (but not EPS) was improving. For that reason, you could say that EPS is more important that net income in the long run, assuming the goal is to assess whether a company's share price might grow.

Our Take On GFM Services Berhad's Profit Performance

GFM Services Berhad shareholders should keep in mind how many new shares it is issuing, because, dilution clearly has the power to severely impact shareholder returns. Because of this, we think that it may be that GFM Services Berhad's statutory profits are better than its underlying earnings power. But the good news is that its EPS growth over the last three years has been very impressive. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. If you want to do dive deeper into GFM Services Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with GFM Services Berhad (including 1 which is concerning).

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of GFM Services Berhad's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

