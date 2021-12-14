Canada markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,748.45
    -142.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,668.97
    -43.05 (-0.91%)
     

  • DOW

    35,650.95
    -320.05 (-0.89%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7809
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.34
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    61,259.18
    -1,649.97 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,212.10
    -36.04 (-2.89%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,785.10
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,180.50
    -31.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    15,982.25
    -99.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    21.08
    +2.39 (+12.79%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,254.99
    +23.55 (+0.33%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6894
    -0.0024 (-0.35%)
     

GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Renewable Natural Gas Projects at 2 Landfills

VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) and (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, GFL Renewables LLC ("GFL Renewables") has entered into a joint venture with affiliates of OPAL Fuels LLC ("OPAL Fuels") for the development, construction and operation of renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities at 2 GFL municipal solid waste ("MSW") landfills; the Arbor Hills Landfill in Michigan and the Sampson County Landfill in North Carolina. GFL Renewables and OPAL Fuels will be 50/50 participants in the joint venture created for these projects. OPAL Fuels will oversee construction and develop and operate the facilities for the joint venture.

GFL Environmental Inc. Logo (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.)
GFL Environmental Inc. Logo (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.)

Both projects will convert methane gas from collection systems at the MSW landfills into commercial- grade, pipeline-quality RNG that can be used in commercial and industrial direct-use applications including as fuel for natural gas-powered vehicles.

The Arbor Hills Landfill RNG project is expected to produce approximately 2 million MMBtu of pipeline- quality RNG each year. Construction of the facility is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022 and commencement of operations is currently projected for the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The Sampson County Landfill RNG project is expected to produce approximately 1 million MMBtu of pipeline-quality RNG each year. Construction of the facility is expected to commence by the second quarter of 2022 and commencement of operations is currently projected for the end of the second quarter of 2023.

GFL's capital investment in the joint ventures with OPAL Fuels will total approximately US$70 million (CAD$90 million) over the next 18 months and generate over 3 million MMBtu per year of RNG. While current market rates for RNG range from mid to high US$30 per MMBtu, in its base case, which assumes rates at mid US$20s per MMBtu, GFL expects to realize annual free cash flow from these projects of US$40-45 million (CAD$51-58 million).

Patrick Dovigi, Founder and CEO of GFL said: "We are continuing to work on arrangements with leading developers and distributors at other GFL landfills and in the coming weeks, expect to announce arrangements for RNG facilities at 4 additional GFL landfill sites that are expected to generate approximately 2 million MMBtu of pipeline-quality RNG. The 6 projects in our base case are expected to generate over US$65 million (CAD$83 million) in incremental annual free cash flow and put us well on our way to realizing the previously stated opportunities within our GFL Renewables initiatives."

Mr. Dovigi continued: "These facilities will also significantly advance our own sustainability goals and those of our customers, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the beneficial reuse of RNG to replace virgin fuel applications. These collaborations with industry leaders like OPAL Fuels are central to achieving GFL's ambitions for a low carbon future."

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 17,000 employees.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain "forward-looking statements", including statements relating to the joint venture arrangements described herein, the prospects for RNG and the anticipated timing and benefits of the RNG projects to GFL's business and operating performance. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by GFL as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the supply of and demand for RNG, the timing, cost, and success of the joint venture projects described herein, commodity prices, particularly the prices for Renewable Identification Numbers under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Renewable Fuel Standard Program, counterparty financial risk, the timing and success of business development efforts and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of GFL's annual report for the 2020 fiscal year filed on Form 20-F and GFL's other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect GFL. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. GFL undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information:
Patrick Dovigi
+1 905-326-0101
pdovigi@gflenv.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfl-environmental-inc-announces-renewable-natural-gas-projects-at-2-landfills-301443978.html

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/14/c7179.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • IMF urges UK to give non-banks access to liquidity in market crises

    Britain should consider giving 'non-banks' access to its repurchase agreements and government bond operations as a source of liquidity in stressed markets, the International Monetary Fund recommended on Tuesday. Non-banks comprise hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, money market funds and insurance companies, which collectively now account for half of global financial activity.

  • EU to raise 50 billion euros for recovery fund in Jan-June 2022

    The funding plan, which covers the January to June period, is based on the latest forecasts for member states' payment needs from the recovery fund, the statement said. The ratio of auctioned versus syndicated long-term issues will depend on market conditions and funding needs, the Commission said, but said it will "further develop the use of auctions as an issuance format." The longer-term bonds will continue to be complemented by short-term bills at auction, the Commission said. It also expects to raise another 5.5 billion euros for other funding programmes, including the SURE unemployment scheme, the statement said.

  • Bristol Myers enters up to $920 million deal with Immatics for cancer drug

    Cancer-focused drug developer Immatics will receive an upfront payment of $150 million, up to $770 million in milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalty payments on net sales of the therapy. IMA401, currently in pre-clinical development, belongs to a category of treatments that aim to activate T-cells, a part of the body's immune system, against cancer cells. It is geared to target proteins prevalent in many types of solid tumors, including a type of non-small cell lung cancer as well as head and neck cancer. "Bristol Myers Squibb's global clinical development and commercialization capabilities in oncology make them the ideal partner for the further development of IMA401," said Carsten Reinhardt, chief development officer at Immatics.

  • Hunger lingers for millions of underemployed, low-income Americans

    Sofia Suarez, a receptionist at a dental office in Chicago, was out of work for about three months in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing mounting bills and rising food prices, she turns to the Lakeview Food Pantry in Chicago for free groceries every month or two. Suarez, like more than 4 million Americans classified as "underemployed" by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics in October, fell through the cracks in the U.S. government's multibillion-dollar attempt to stave off financial uncertainty during the pandemic. As the U.S. economy this year came roaring back from lockdowns in 2020, low and middle-income Americans felt the sharpest hunger pangs.

  • Fire & Flower Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWD), today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 30, 2021.

  • Tories Face Anger And Apathy As 'Partygate' Engulfs North Shropshire By-Election

    Boris Johnson's fate rests on whether the Tories can cling on in Owen Paterson's former seat.

  • Millennial Money: Keep an eye on debt using visual aids

    With an $82,000 pile of debt, buying a house seemed far in the distance for Ehren Sixon and his wife, Florida residents who embarked on a debt-free journey in 2016. They opted for the debt snowball method, a debt payoff strategy that encourages motivation by quickly attacking the smallest balances first. The couple also tracked every milestone along the way with different visual aids as they paid off car loans, student loans and credit card debt. “We wanted to be able to track our progress and k

  • Are you dreaming of a clean Christmas? Right now you can save up to $200 on Eufy robot vacuums at Amazon

    Snag a sweet Eufy robot vacuum for up to 47 percent off from Amazon. They'll even arrive in time for Christmas!

  • How do we maintain workplace culture while working from home? Ask HR

    Businesses have been forced to re-imagine how to foster connections among workers because of the pandemic. Here's how to maintain culture remotely.

  • Nawal El Saadawi remembered by Mona Eltahawy

    The influential and fearless Egyptian feminist author, doctor and government official is remembered by the journalist and social commentator

  • You hate your job – what next? The two writers exploring toxic productivity

    Out of Office, a book by Charlie Warzel and Ann Helen Petersen, explores the toxicity of productivity culture and why now is the best moment for change

  • Crunch time: is the Premier League game finally up for Burnley?

    Sean Dyche’s team went a long way to securing survival last December and start a key run against Watford on Wednesday

  • Voyage of Time review – Terrence Malick awestruck in the face of existence

    Malick’s mood-footnote to The Tree of Life sets visions of the dawn of the universe and mankind against a ludicrously solemn Brad Pitt voiceover

  • Behind closed doors: Kings hold players-only meeting after blowout loss to Toronto Raptors

    Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes voice frustrations after loss to Raptors leads to players-only meeting.

  • SilverCrest Announces Remaining 2021 High-Grade Infill and Expansion Drill Results for Las Chispas

    SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining results from its 2021 infill and expansion drill program at its Las Chispas Project ("Las Chispas" or the "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico. Additional drilling in the Babicanora Area for the Babi Vista Vein ("Babi Vista"), Babi Vista Footwall Zone ("Babi Vista FWZ"), Babicanora Norte Hanging Wall Vein ("Babi Norte HW"), El Muerto Zone ("El Muerto"), and El Muerto Hanging Wall Vein are being reported

  • Oyster Consulting Hires Frank Childress

    Childress bolsters Trading and Markets services Frank Childress Childress Joins Oyster Consulting RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Frank Childress joined its Strategic Planning and Execution team to support and focus on growing the firm’s Trading and Markets services. Childress strengthens Oyster Consulting's expansion into the Institutional and Capital Markets client segment. Working with Jeff Gearhart, Childress will be growing Oyster’s cl

  • DAVIE TO CREATE MONTREAL-BASED DIVISION TO INVEST IN CANADIAN FIRMS AND INNOVATION

    Davie Shipbuilding today announced that it will create an investment division called "Davie Capital" in Q1 2022.

  • Ontario's first mass timber academic building is taking shape at Centennial College

    Ontario's first mass timber academic building is rapidly taking shape at Centennial College's Progress Campus this fall. Centennial is collaborating with EllisDon, DIALOG and Smoke Architecture to construct the province's first zero-carbon, mass timber higher-education building, designed based on the Indigenous concept of "Two-eyed Seeing."

  • Maison Villevert Appoints BCI as US Exclusive Importer

    BCI Bonneté BCI Bonneté HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its impressive growth as a leading importer of Terroir spirits and beverages to the U.S. market, Texas' BCI has been named the new, exclusive importer of Maison Villevert for the United States beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Jean-Sébastien Robicquet is the founder of Maison Villevert, named for a 16th-century manor house in the Charente region in southwest France which is now the company's headquarters. Maison Villevert's crea

  • The early signing period is here. Take a look at DFW football players who are signing

    Check out all the football players from Dallas-Fort Worth that are doing the early signing period this week starting on Wednesday.