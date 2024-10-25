Getty Realty Corp (GTY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Rent Growth and Dividend ...

Annualized Base Rent Increase: 13.1% increase over the prior year.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Per Share Growth: 3.5% for the quarter and 3.6% year-to-date.

Full Year 2024 AFFO Guidance: Raised to $2.32 to $2.33 per share.

Investment Activity: Approximately $148 million invested year-to-date at an 8% initial cash yield.

Lease Portfolio: 1,104 net lease properties with a 99.7% occupancy rate.

Weighted Average Lease Term: Increased to 10.1 years.

Rent Coverage Ratio: 2.6 times trailing 12-month rent coverage.

Capital Raising: Over $245 million raised in common equity and unsecured debt.

Dividend Increase: 4.4% increase to $0.47 per share, marking the 11th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Net Debt to EBITDA: 5 times, or 4.2 times with unsettled forward equity.

Liquidity Position: More than $495 million of available capital.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY) reported a 13.1% increase in annualized base rent over the prior year.

The company raised its full-year 2024 AFFO per share guidance, reflecting strong financial performance.

Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY) completed significant capital raising activities, including $245 million in common equity and unsecured debt.

The company has a robust investment pipeline with more than $70 million of assets under contract at a blended cap rate approaching the mid 8% area.

Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY) increased its quarterly dividend by 4.4%, marking the 11th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Negative Points

There is a persistent disconnect between buyers and sellers in the transaction market, affecting cap rates.

The bid-ask spread remains wide, posing challenges for deal-making in the current economic environment.

Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY) faces macroeconomic uncertainties, including potential impacts from the upcoming election.

The company has to navigate material bid-ask spreads that persist for net lease properties in its sectors.

Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY) anticipates variability in operating expenses and deal pursuit costs, which could impact financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How would you characterize the current transaction market, and have you seen any shifts recently? A: Christopher Constant, CEO: The market remains tight with a large inventory of assets for sale. There's a disconnect between buyers and sellers regarding cap rates, which we expect to persist into 2025. However, we continue to transact through direct transactions and sale-leasebacks.

