Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of €1.25

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) will pay a dividend of €1.25 on the 10th of June. This makes the dividend yield 1.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Gerresheimer's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Gerresheimer is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 101.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Gerresheimer Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.70, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.25. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.0% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. It's not great to see that Gerresheimer's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.9% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Gerresheimer's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Gerresheimer's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Gerresheimer is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Gerresheimer that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

