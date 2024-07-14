Gerresheimer AG Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The half-year results for Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of €969m were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 13% to hit €0.94 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, Gerresheimer's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of €2.12b in 2024. This would be a satisfactory 5.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 12% to €4.11. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €2.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.14 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of €135, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Gerresheimer analyst has a price target of €200 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €120. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Gerresheimer's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. Gerresheimer is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at €135, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Gerresheimer going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Gerresheimer has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

