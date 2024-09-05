Germany's Top 3 High Growth Tech Stocks

Germany's DAX index recently reached a fresh peak as inflation slowed, supporting the case for potential interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank. Amid this positive economic backdrop, investors are increasingly looking at high-growth tech stocks that show strong fundamentals and innovative potential.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Germany

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Formycon 31.78% 30.52% ★★★★★☆ Ströer SE KGaA 7.39% 29.86% ★★★★★☆ Stemmer Imaging 13.34% 23.20% ★★★★★☆ Exasol 14.66% 117.10% ★★★★★☆ ParTec 41.16% 63.31% ★★★★★★ medondo holding 34.52% 71.99% ★★★★★☆ Northern Data 32.53% 68.17% ★★★★★☆ cyan 27.51% 67.79% ★★★★★☆ Rubean 59.40% 73.87% ★★★★★☆ asknet Solutions 20.06% 74.86% ★★★★★☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Formycon AG is a biotechnology company that develops biosimilar drugs in Germany and Switzerland, with a market cap of €926.99 million.

Operations: Formycon AG focuses on developing biosimilar drugs, generating €60.80 million in revenue from its Drug Delivery Systems segment.

Formycon, a German biotech firm, reported H1 2024 sales of €26.89 million, down from €43.79 million the previous year, with a net loss of €10.09 million compared to a net income of €1.8 million in H1 2023. Despite this setback, the company is forecasted to achieve significant revenue growth at 31.8% annually and earnings growth at 30.5%, outpacing the German market averages significantly. Notably, Formycon's R&D expenses have been robust, reflecting its commitment to innovation and long-term value creation in biosimilars development.

XTRA:FYB Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Story continues

Overview: Verve Group SE operates a software platform for the automated buying and selling of digital advertising space in North America and Europe, with a market cap of €594.48 million.

Operations: Verve Group SE generates revenue primarily through its Supply Side Platforms (SSP) at €341.35 million and Demand Side Platforms (DSP) at €57.59 million, with a segment adjustment of -€42.85 million. The company focuses on the automated buying and selling of digital advertising space across North America and Europe.

Verve Group SE, a German tech firm, reported a significant revenue increase to €192.09 million for H1 2024 from €158.57 million in the previous year, while net income surged to €6.86 million compared to €2.57 million last year. The company raised its annual revenue guidance to between €400 million and €420 million and forecasts earnings growth at 20.5% annually, outpacing the German market's 19.7%. With R&D expenses reflecting their commitment to innovation and long-term value creation, Verve’s strategic moves such as acquiring Jun Group have bolstered its demand-side capabilities significantly.

XTRA:M8G Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: SAP SE, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of applications, technology, and services globally and has a market cap of approximately €231.15 billion.

Operations: SAP SE generates revenue primarily through its Applications, Technology & Services segment, which brought in €32.54 billion. The company's business model focuses on providing comprehensive software solutions and technological services to a global clientele.

SAP's recent financial performance shows a mixed picture with revenue increasing to €16.33 billion for H1 2024, up from €14.99 billion last year, but net income dropped to €94 million from €3.49 billion due to a significant one-off loss of €3.3 billion. The company's R&D expenses reflect its commitment to innovation, with investments totaling 10% of its revenue, ensuring continuous development in AI and cloud solutions like SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). Notably, SAP repurchased shares worth €1.87 billion in the past year, indicating strong cash flow management and shareholder value focus despite executive board changes affecting strategic directions in technology and innovation areas.

XTRA:SAP Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Looking For Alternative Opportunities?

