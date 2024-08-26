Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.06%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the Food&Beverages, Financial Services and Media sectors led shares higher while losses in the Construction, Software and Technology sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX declined 0.06%, while the MDAX index added 0.01%, and the TecDAX index lost 0.49%.

The best performers of the session on the DAX were Vonovia SE (ETR:VNAn), which rose 3.70% or 1.13 points to trade at 31.67 at the close. Meanwhile, Zalando SE (ETR:ZALG) added 0.48% or 0.12 points to end at 24.89 and Siemens AG Class N (ETR:SIEGn) was up 0.42% or 0.70 points to 167.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Qiagen NV (ETR:QIA), which fell 2.38% or 1.01 points to trade at 41.18 at the close. Bayer AG NA (ETR:BAYGN) declined 1.11% or 0.31 points to end at 27.56 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (ETR:MTXGn) was down 0.79% or 2.10 points to 265.40.

The top performers on the MDAX were Evotec AG O.N. (ETR:EVTG) which rose 5.54% to 6.19, HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFGG) which was up 3.61% to settle at 7.63 and Traton SE (ETR:8TRA) which gained 1.88% to close at 29.85.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (ETR:AIXGn) which was down 2.62% to 17.07 in late trade, Redcare Pharmacy NV (ETR:RDC) which lost 2.20% to settle at 119.80 and Rational AG (ETR:RAAG) which was down 1.94% to 886.50 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Evotec AG O.N. (ETR:EVTG) which rose 5.54% to 6.19, PNE Wind AG (ETR:PNEGn) which was up 4.45% to settle at 12.68 and TeamViewer AG (ETR:TMV) which gained 0.99% to close at 12.26.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (ETR:AIXGn) which was down 2.62% to 17.07 in late trade, Qiagen NV (ETR:QIA) which lost 2.38% to settle at 41.18 and Siltronic AG (ETR:WAFGn) which was down 1.75% to 73.05 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 309 to 301 and 40 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vonovia SE (ETR:VNAn) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.70% or 1.13 to 31.67. Shares in Aixtron SE (ETR:AIXGn) fell to 52-week lows; losing 2.62% or 0.46 to 17.07. Shares in Aixtron SE (ETR:AIXGn) fell to 52-week lows; losing 2.62% or 0.46 to 17.07.

The DAX volatility index, which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 5.79% to 14.06.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.17% or 4.40 to $2,550.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.98% or 2.23 to hit $77.06 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.41% or 1.88 to trade at $80.03 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.24% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.04% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 100.76.

