Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.25%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Media, Food&Beverages and Retail sectors led shares higher while losses in the Construction, Basic Resources and Technology sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX added 0.25%, while the MDAX index gained 0.27%, and the TecDAX index lost 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the DAX were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (ETR:DBKGn), which rose 4.03% or 0.56 points to trade at 14.57 at the close. Meanwhile, Commerzbank AG O.N. (ETR:CBKG) added 2.12% or 0.27 points to end at 12.98 and Siemens Energy AG (ETR:ENR1n) was up 1.66% or 0.41 points to 25.07 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bayer AG NA (ETR:BAYGN), which fell 1.42% or 0.40 points to trade at 27.71 at the close. Brenntag AG (ETR:BNRGn) declined 1.38% or 0.90 points to end at 64.14 and Continental AG O.N. (ETR:CONG) was down 0.64% or 0.38 points to 59.08.

The top performers on the MDAX were CTS Eventim AG (ETR:EVDG) which rose 5.82% to 87.25, HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFGG) which was up 4.56% to settle at 7.66 and Delivery Hero AG (ETR:DHER) which gained 3.10% to close at 22.97.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (ETR:AIXGn) which was down 5.02% to 17.51 in late trade, Jenoptik AG (ETR:JENGn) which lost 3.17% to settle at 28.08 and Stabilus (ETR:STM1) which was down 2.53% to 40.45 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were United Internet AG NA (ETR:UTDI) which rose 1.18% to 18.80, Nagarro SE (ETR:NA9n) which was up 1.07% to settle at 75.55 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (ETR:SATG_p) which gained 0.84% to close at 239.90.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (ETR:AIXGn) which was down 5.02% to 17.51 in late trade, PNE Wind AG (ETR:PNEGn) which lost 4.69% to settle at 12.18 and SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92G) which was down 3.47% to 21.16 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 313 to 298 and 32 ended unchanged.

Shares in CTS Eventim AG (ETR:EVDG) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.82% or 4.80 to 87.25. Shares in Aixtron SE (ETR:AIXGn) fell to 52-week lows; losing 5.02% or 0.93 to 17.51. Shares in Stabilus (ETR:STM1) fell to 3-years lows; losing 2.53% or 1.05 to 40.45. Shares in Aixtron SE (ETR:AIXGn) fell to 52-week lows; losing 5.02% or 0.93 to 17.51. Shares in SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92G) fell to 3-years lows; falling 3.47% or 0.76 to 21.16.

The DAX volatility index, which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 0.28% to 14.24.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.15% or 29.40 to $2,518.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.79% or 1.29 to hit $73.22 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.80% or 1.37 to trade at $77.42 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.32% to 1.11, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.35% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.43% at 101.35.

