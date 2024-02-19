Germany ‘likely in recession’ amid uncertainty over net zero targets

Farmers brought roads in Berlin to a standstill last month in protest against cuts in agricultural subsidies - Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Germany is “likely” in recession as it grapples with strikes, a property slump and its faltering transition to net zero, according to its central bank.

The Bundesbank warned there was no end in sight for the “ongoing period of weakness” in Europe’s largest economy that began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It warned the economy is expected to contract again in the first three months of this year, plunging Germany into a recession.

It follows a 0.3pc decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in the final three months of 2023, compared with the previous quarter. A recession is widely defined as two successive quarters of economic decline.

In its latest report, the Bundesbank warned that “uncertainty regarding climate and transformation policy remains elevated” in Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government was plunged into crisis last year after a constitutional court blew a €60bn (£51bn) hole in its net zero budget, after ruling ministers could not repurpose unspent coronavirus emergency funds to fight climate change.

The Bundesbank added that the effects of various strikes “cannot be ruled out”.

As with elsewhere in Europe, farmers are using their tractors to bring motorways and key roads to a standstill in protest against cuts in agricultural subsidies.

Train drivers brought large parts of the country to a halt last month after embarking on their longest ever strike over pay and conditions.

Germany’s central bank also warned the country was suffering from a “downward trend” in foreign industrial demand and “cautious” consumer spending, as well as higher funding costs for investment.

House prices in Germany suffered their biggest drop in 60 years in 2023 amid higher interest rates and the Bundesbank warned that new orders in the sector were “dwindling”.

It said: “Economic output is thus likely to once again decline slightly in the first quarter of 2024.”

Germany is on course to barely grow this year, with many analysts expecting the economy to stagnate. However, the Bundesbank said any recession was likely to be shallow, adding that there was “still no evidence of a recession in the sense of a persistent, broad-based and distinct drop in economic activity”.