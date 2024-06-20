German tour giant TUI profits from FTI bankrupcy

TUI returns to Frankfurt stock exchange with primary listing in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Europe's largest tour operator TUI has expanded its offering and seen a rise in bookings after competitor FTI went bankrupt, TUI Germany, one of the company's biggest branches said on Thursday.

TUI added some 300,000 additional spots for the current season after "changes in the German travel market", TUI said, referring to the FTI insolvency.

Sinking bookings, as well as early advance payment requests drove Europe's third-largest tour firm FTI to file for bankruptcy in early June, as a last-minute buyout attempt failed and the government refused to rescue the company.

TUI's shares rose 2% after the FTI bankruptcy announcement on June 3.

FTI had to either cancel or complete thousands of trips starting from June 4, prompting holidaymakers to turn to last-minute offers from TUI.

Spanish island Mallorca remains a number one choice for German tourists, TUI said, followed by Turkish resort Antalya and the Greek islands of Crete, Rhodes, and Kos.

TUI has also extended the summer season to late November, especially in the Mediterranean region, as it anticipates higher bookings as tourists seek to take advantage of still-warm temperatures, but fewer crowds.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Madeline Chambers)