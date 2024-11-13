German postal service raises stamp cost after losing pricing row with regulator

BERLIN (Reuters) - Logistics group DHL, which runs Germany's postal service, announced a hike in the price of a standard stamp on Wednesday, after failing to persuade regulators that it needs even more leeway on pricing to offset costs and fund investment.

A standard stamp from Deutsche Post will cost 95 euro cents ($1.01) from Jan. 1, up from a previous 85 cents, the company said, after the federal network agency set new pricing guidelines for the years 2025 and 2026.

The agency thus allowed prices to increase, but not by as much as DHL had hoped.

DHL said the price hike was "due to significant cost increases caused by inflation, rising wages and a further decline in letter volumes", adding that parcel prices would also increase in line with the guidelines.

($1 = 0.9424 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)