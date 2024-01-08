German industrial orders rise 0.3% in November

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a construction site with cranes at Alexanderplatz in Berlin

By Maria Martinez

(Reuters) - German industrial orders rose less than expected in November, data from the federal statistics office showed on Monday, as demand weakens.

Industrial orders rose by 0.3% month-on-month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a rise of 1%.

The less volatile three-month on three-month comparison showed that new orders were 4.5% lower in the period from September to November than in the previous three months, the office said.

New orders excluding large-scale orders were down 0.6% in November compared with the previous month.

Companies are no longer able to absorb the weaker demand because their order backlogs are now too low following the processing of orders that remained unfilled during the coronavirus crisis, said Joerg Kraemer, chief economist at Commerzbank.

Kraemer added that this suggests a further decline in industrial production.

November industrial production data will be published on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Ozan Ergenay and Halilcan Soran; Editing by Linda Pasquini)