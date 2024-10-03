German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expected to visit China 'in coming days'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is set to visit China "in the coming days" against the backdrop of potential turning points in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, according to people familiar with the matter.

Two sources familiar with discussion about Baerbock's plan to visit said the trip had been "largely confirmed". They both declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"It is going to happen in the coming days within this month," said one source, declining to give an exact date.

Also confirming the trip, a second source said there would be "plenty to discuss" during the visit, as both sides needed such an opportunity to exchange views on "various issues", but declined to give further details.

The trip to Beijing by Germany's top diplomat would come six months after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's widely watched trip to China.

The timing of Baerbock's visit is critical for the Ukraine war as Kyiv seeks to convince Washington of its plan for victory and pleads for rapid support before the US presidential elections in November and a possible change of government.

The United States and its Nato allies are voicing increasing unease over China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine, support that China denies it is giving.

During his meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi in New York on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the US' "continued concern" with China's support for Russia's defence industrial base and war of aggression against Ukraine.

According to the State Department, Blinken made clear the need for China to "address Russia's threat to transatlantic security".

Wang met Baerbock last week on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly where the two sides also exchanged views on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, state news agency Xinhua reported, without giving details.

Baerbock's visit also coincides with escalating tension between Israel and Iran. Tehran fired more than 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to retaliate.

Ties between Iran and China have warmed in recent years in the face of growing US-China competition and, in the past year, Beijing has increasingly taken the side of the Islamic world as Israel has waged war against Hamas.

Word of Baerbock's visit to Beijing also comes as EU member states prepare to decide on Friday whether to make preliminary tariffs on Chinese EVs permanent. Germany and China are actively working to convince EU members to oppose electric vehicle tariffs.

During their last meeting, Wang expressed hope that Germany and the EU would stick to open cooperation and continue to hold dialogue and consultations with China, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

The Chinese ministry's statement on the meeting quoted Baerbock as saying China was Germany's most important trade partner, and that there was a wide range of sectors for bilateral cooperation that would yield mutually beneficial outcomes.

