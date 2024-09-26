German economic institutes expect GDP to contract again in 2024

FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its banking district is photographed in Frankfurt

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's leading economic institutes have downgraded their forecast for 2024 and now see Europe's largest economy shrinking by 0.1%, they said in their autumn joint economic forecasts.

The forecast confirms the numbers Reuters reported exclusively earlier this week.

Germany's economy was the weakest among its large euro zone peers last year with a 0.3% contraction.

“In addition to the economic downturn, the German economy is also being weighed down by structural change,” said Geraldine Dany-Knedlik, head of forecasting and economic policy at DIW Berlin.

“Decarbonization, digitalization, and demographic change -alongside stronger competition with companies from China – have triggered structural adjustment processes that are dampening the long-term growth prospects of the German economy," Dany-Knedlik said.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Madeline Chambers)