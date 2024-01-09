Geodrill (TSE:GEO) shareholders have endured a 37% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) share price is down 38% in the last year. That's well below the market return of 7.0%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 1.2% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Geodrill had to report a 53% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 38% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

TSX:GEO Earnings Per Share Growth January 9th 2024

A Different Perspective

Geodrill shareholders are down 37% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 7.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Geodrill better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Geodrill .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

